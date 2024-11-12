Massachusetts State Lottery launches benefit and awareness campaigns

The campaign will be held until December 11.

The entity has organized its ninth annual Holiday Toy Drive while raising awareness that lottery tickets are not suitable gifts for minors.

US.- The Massachusetts State Lottery has invited customers to participate in its ninth annual Holiday Toy Drive. The campaign benefits the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots programme and other local efforts while raising awareness that lottery tickets are not suitable gifts for those under the age of 18.

The campaign will be held until December 11. New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters and at its prize claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

In partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Office of Problem Gambling Services, the Lottery is also conducting a holiday awareness campaign to emphasize that Lottery tickets are not for children and young teens.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said: “Each year during the holidays, we are grateful for the kindness and generosity of our customers and employees. Their donations to the Holiday Toy Drive bring joy and excitement to kids throughout the state.”

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Mass Lottery, added: “We sincerely appreciate our players and employees for their support in helping others every holiday season. This is also an important time to remind our customers that Lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for anyone under the age of 18.”

See also: Massachusetts authorises online lottery sales

Recently, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state generated $165.5m in taxable gaming revenue for September, up 21 per cent compared to August ($136.6m). Casino wagering generated $92m and sports betting $73.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $57.7m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $20.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.875bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.