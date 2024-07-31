Massachusetts authorises online lottery sales

The platform is expected to launch in around 16 months.

US.- Massachusetts governor Maura Healey has signed the fiscal year 2025 state budget, which includes the legalisation of online lottery sales. Lottery officials anticipate the launch of an online platform in approximately 16 months.

The legislation requires customers to be at least 21 years old. Revenue from online lottery sales will support a grant programme for early childhood education and care.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said: “We thank Governor Healey for her support of online Lottery and approving it in the final FY25 budget. This will allow the Lottery to keep pace with its competition and reach newer audiences. We are prepared to implement a safe and reliable iLottery that will produce significant resources for critical childcare services, which are so desperately needed across the state.

“Thank you to Speaker Ron Mariano, President Karen Spilka, and the Joint Ways and Means Committee for prioritizing this important policy change. And thank you to the legislators who have championed this issue. We are excited to get to work!”

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Mass Lottery, added: “Our team is excited to implement an online Lottery. We are ready and prepared to offer our players a modern lottery experience in a safe and accessible environment. At the same time, the Lottery is unwavering in its commitment to our dedicated retail partners who have helped us become the most successful lottery in the country.”

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $136.5m in June

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state generated $136.5m in taxable gaming revenue for June, down 11 per cent compared to May’s total revenue of $155m. Casino wagering generated $96m in June and sports betting $40.5m.