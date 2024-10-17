Gaming in Massachusetts: casino and sports betting revenue reaches $165.5m in September

Casino wagering generated $92m.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $165.5m in taxable gaming revenue for September, up 21 per cent compared to August ($136.6m). Casino wagering generated $92m and sports betting $73.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $57.7m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $20.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.875bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The sports betting handle was a record $678.74m, generating $14.63m in tax revenues. Some $667.6m was bet online and $11m at casinos. DraftKings was again the top operator, reporting a $355.19m online sports betting handle and $7.75m in tax payments. FanDuel reported a $182.4m handle and $4.4m in tax payments. The Commonwealth has collected $187.8m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR. Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile sportsbook. They are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet were licensed in the Commonwealth from February 2023 to early 2024 but did not renew their licences following the one-year temporary licence period.