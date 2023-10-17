Massachusetts sports betting handle reaches $512.2m in September

The handle was up 62.7 per cent from August.

US.- Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was $512.2m in September, up 62.7 per cent from August ($314.9m). It was the second-highest monthly total since Massachusetts launched legal online wagering in March. Online betting accounted for $499.7m, while $12.4m was spent at retail sportsbooks.

Operators generated $49.8m in revenue, up 119.4 per cent from August ($22.7m). Of the total, $49m came from online betting and $783,017 from retail. In the online sector, DraftKings posted $28.2m in revenue from $290.1m in bets, a record handle for a single operator. FanDuel recorded $14.2m in revenue off a $121.9m handle and BetMGM registered revenue of $3.7m from $33.5m in online bets.

In the retail segment, MGM Springfield reported $289,320 in revenue from a $1.6m handle. Plainridge Park Casino recorded $4.6m in bets and revenue of $282,699. Encore Boston Harbor reported $6.2m in wagers and revenue of $242,313.