Massachusetts sports betting handle reaches $314.9m in August

Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was up 6.8 per cent from July.

US.- Massachusetts sports betting handle reached $314.9m in August, up 6.8 per cent compared to July’s $294.9m, which was the lowest total since the state launched legal online sports betting. Revenue was $22.7m, down 22.8 per cent from July ($29.4m). Of this total, $22.6m came from online betting (down 21.5 per cent) and $157,782 from retail (down 72.6 per cent).

DraftKings posted $10.8m in revenue from $161.9m in bets. In second place was FanDuel with $7.4m off a $79.4m handle. BetMGM posted $2.4m in revenue from $21.2m. In the land-based market, Plainridge Park Casino registered $150,773 in revenue from $2.8m in bets and MGM Springfield revenue of $64,934 from a $912,651 handle. Encore Boston Harbor posted a loss of $57,925 despite reporting the highest retail handle at $4m.