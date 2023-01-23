Fanatics launches sportsbook at FedExField stadium in Maryland

Fanatics has launched a new 5,000 square feet sportsbook in partnership with the Washington Commanders.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, has opened a retail sportsbook inside the NFL FedExField Stadium, Maryland, in partnership with the Washington Commanders.

The new sportsbook covers 5,000 square feet and offers eight betting windows and 21 self-service betting kiosks. It features two giant LED Video Walls, 38 TV monitors, and a full-service restaurant. It is located beside the Washington Commanders Team Store, which is operated by Fanatics.

Ari Borod, chief business officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “We are excited to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Maryland at FedExField. Our first retail location, with adjacency to the Commanders Team store, is a physical representation of what Fanatics will deliver to sports fans all over North America.

“We are rolling out our platform first at retail and we will have more exciting news to share in the coming months as we bring to market new mobile technology designed to improve the betting experience for sports fans.”

Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright added: “When our journey began over two years ago, we knew we had to reinvigorate the guest experience at FedExField and open the campus to the community. Today is a special moment in realizing that vision as we open this innovative sportsbook, operating seven days a week for sports fans throughout our community.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Former Governor Hogan, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, and numerous other elected leaders who supported our vision of an equity framework that will ensure minority participation in this venture; allowing us to do right by the community and the fans at the same time.”

Last week, Fanatics received sports betting approval in Massachusetts after its temporary licence was approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Commissioners voted to greenlight Fanatics for a Category 3 sports betting operator licence, which will be tethered to Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 sports wagering licence.

Maryland online sports betting handle reaches $478.3m in first full month

The Maryland mobile sports betting market opened on November 23 and the state’s Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA)has now reported figures from the first full month of activity.

According to the report released by the MLGCA, Maryland online sports betting took in $478.3m in bets in December, while retail sportsbooks accounted for $18.8m. Overall, the total handle for all sports betting in the state was $497.1m.

Online operators gave away $70.9m in promotional play to customers, which must be deducted from the state’s taxable win. As a result, online sports betting accounted for $44,791 in sports betting tax revenue for the state.