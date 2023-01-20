Massachusetts: six mobile sports betting applications move forward

Mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved temporary licences for all six applicants for non-tethered online sports wagering.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) yesterday completed a string of public meetings where commissioners reviewed applications and heard presentations from applicants for untethered Category 3 sports wagering operator licences.

During yesterday’s meeting, commissioners voted on the preliminary suitability of the six operators that applied for an untethered Category 3 licence. The announcement about the preliminary suitability for untethered Category 3 sports betting licences comes ahead of the planned launch of sports betting in the state.

The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino on January 31 and online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

The law permits the MGC to award up to seven stand-alone Category 3 licences, which allows the operator to offer sports betting through an online platform.

Bally Bet, DraftKings, FanDuel, Betway and PointsBet have all secured a temporary untethered Category 3 sports betting operator license via a unanimous vote. The sixth operator that secured a temporary license in Massachusetts after a 4-1 vote by the regulator was Betr.

In October, the MGC revealed that 29 potential applicants had registered an interest in securing sports betting licences in the state.

