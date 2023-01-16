The Massachusetts Gaming Commission appoints new director of Sports Wagering

Retail wagering is set to launch on January 31 and online wagering is slated to begin in March.

Bruce Band will lead the commission’s newly established Sports Wagering Division.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) announced last week the appointment of Bruce Band to lead the commission’s newly established Sports Wagering Division. Band, a longtime gaming industry professional, has served the MGC as assistant director of the Investigations & Enforcement Bureau and Gaming Agents Division Chief since 2014.

As director of Sports Wagering, Band will be the head of the unit and will coordinate with other divisions within the MGC including Research and Responsible Gaming, IT, Legal, and the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau.

MGC chair Cathy Judd-Stein said: “Bruce has been an essential member of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission team for nearly a decade, and on behalf of my fellow commissioners, I am thrilled he will be taking on this new role leading our sports wagering division.”

Judd Stein added: “Because Bruce has been working closely on the implementation of sports wagering already, he won’t miss a beat as he begins his new responsibilities and prioritizes the integrity of sports wagering and the safety of patrons here in the Commonwealth.”

The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino on January 31 and online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

Through his current role with the MGC, Band has been an active team member working to stand up sports wagering in the Commonwealth. Moving forward he is tasked with leading these efforts while reporting to executive director Karen Wells and the Commissioners.

Band has over 45 years of regulatory and casino operations experience having opened nearly 20 casinos in New Jersey and Massachusetts. He has served in various roles at the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, as a casino industry consultant, and most recently his role at the MGC.

