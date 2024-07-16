Massachusetts regulator fines Fanatics for prohibited college sports wager

It’s the second fine in two months.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has fined Fanatics Betting and Gaming $15,000 for taking a low-stake parlay bet that included an in-state college basketball game. It’s the second fine for the operator in two months.

The MCG said in Thursday’s meeting that Fanatics had accepted a parlay bet worth $2 at the end of 2023. One of the four legs was a non-tournament game involving a Massachusetts college basketball team. Massachusetts sports betting rules prohibit wagering on in-state college teams outside of tournaments.

The fine was recommended by the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) and approved by the Massachusetts gaming regulator in a 4-0 vote. Fanatics agreed to pay the penalty.

