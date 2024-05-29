Massachusetts regulator fines Fanatics for accepting bet on college game

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined Fanatics Sportsbook $10,000.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has fined Fanatics Sportsbook $10,000 for accepting a wager on an in-state college football game. The firm accepted a $50 bet on a game between Boston College and Southern Methodist University that took place on December 28.

Fanatics told the MGC that the option to allow wagering on the college game had been turned on by error on December 5. The firm noticed the bet and self-reported the incident. The wager was refunded the day after it was placed.

In February, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission issued a $40,000 fine to Encore Boston Harbor for accepting wagers on two events involving a collegiate team based in Massachusetts that was not competing in a tournament. Both incidents took place in February 2023.

Massachusetts Senate rejects proposed sports betting tax hike

The Massachusetts Senate has rejected a proposed budget amendment proposal that aimed to increase the state’s online sports betting tax rate from 20 to 51 per cent. Senator John F. Keenan had proposed Amendment 828 to alter the 2025 budget.

Massachusetts also has retail sports betting, which is taxed at a 15 per cent rate. The state launched regulated sports wagering in 2023 and has since collected $127m in tax revenue, according to data provided by the American Gaming Association.