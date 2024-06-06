Massachusetts Gaming Commission calls for transparency on betting limitations

Operators declined an invitation to a roundtable discussion.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reiterated that the state’s six mobile sports betting operators must disclose their practices for limiting bettors. Commissioners expressed frustration after operators declined an invitation to participate in a roundtable discussion on May 21, preferring to disclose their methods in executive sessions. The regulator lamented the lack of transparency.

