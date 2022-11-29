Massachusetts regulator accepts MGM Springfield’s late sports betting application

In-person sports betting in Massachusetts is to due to start in late January.

MGM Springfield paid its fee on time but submitted its application after the deadline.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has voted to accept MGM Springfield’s late Category 1 sports betting application for an on-site sportsbook. The firm submitted its application two days after the November 21 deadline but had paid its $200,000 application fee on time.

The regulator received 15 sports betting operator applications by the deadline. In-person sports betting in Massachusetts is to launch in January ahead of the Super Bowl, with online betting to follow in March in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. However, the MGC has reserved the right to push back the timeline.

The MGC has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $97m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in October. That’s a 1 per cent increase year-on-year and a 3 per cent increase from September 2022’s total of $94m.

Encore reported GGR of $62m, MGM Springfield $22.8m and Plainridge Park $12.3m. Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.2m in tax revenue in October. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $15.5m, MGM Springfield $5.7m and Plainridge $6m.