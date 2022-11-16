Massachusetts gaming revenue climbs to $97m in October

GGR was up 1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $97m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in October. That’s a 1 per cent increase year-on-year and a 3 per cent increase from September 2022’s total of $94m.

Encore reported GGR of $62m, MGM Springfield $22.8m and Plainridge Park $12.3m. Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.2m in tax revenue in October. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $15.5m, MGM Springfield $5.7m and Plainridge $6m.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.235bn in taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility. PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR. The funds are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

Sports betting in Massachusetts

Last month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) revealed that 29 potential applicants have registered an interest in securing sports betting licences in the state. The Massachusetts regulator released a survey on October 7, a required prerequisite of a sports wagering operator application in the state.

Applicants are required to submit a complete application by November 21. A non-refundable application fee of $200,000 is not due until full applications are submitted.

The MGC registered 29 operators as potential applicants for category 1, 2, and 3 sports wagering licences. There were three operators interested in category 1 licences, three interested in category 2, and 23 came for category 3.