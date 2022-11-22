Massachusetts receives 15 applications for sports betting licences

The sports betting operator applications were submitted to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission by November 21 deadline.

US.- A total of 15 sports betting operator applications were submitted to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) by November 21 deadline. Each applicant has also submitted the $200,000 application fee.

The MGC approved the launch of in-person sports betting in late January, with online betting to follow in early March. The vote went 4-0 with one abstention. The dates mean that in-person sports wagering would begin in Massachusetts ahead of the Super Bowl and mobile sports betting in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. However, the commission has reserved the right to push back the timeline.

Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino have each submitted applications for a Category 1 operator licence. Each casino can operate in-person betting at their properties as well as on up to two online platforms.

Encore Boston Harbor intends to operate two online platforms, WynnBet and Caesars Sportsbook. MGM Springfield has indicated they intend to operate one online platform, BetMGM. Plainridge Park Casino will operate two online platforms, Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook.

Category 3 applications came from Bally Bet, Betr, Betway, DraftKings, FanDuel and Pointsbet, not including the five tethered to a Category 1 applicant. The law permits the MGC to award up to seven stand-alone Category 3 licences, which allows the operator to offer sports betting through an online platform.

Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park and Suffolk Downs are the only entities eligible to apply for a Category 2 licence at this time. Both tracks will not be prepared to offer retail sports betting by January 2023, and their respective applications will be allowed on a rolling basis. Raynham Park plans to operate via bet365.

In October, the MGC revealed that 29 potential applicants had registered an interest in securing sports betting licences in the state. Sports betting became legal in Massachusetts after governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law in August.

Massachusetts gaming revenue climbs to $97m in October

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $97m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in October. That’s a 1 per cent increase year-on-year and a 3 per cent increase from September 2022’s total of $94m.

Encore reported GGR of $62m, MGM Springfield $22.8m and Plainridge Park $12.3m. Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.2m in tax revenue in October. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $15.5m, MGM Springfield $5.7m and Plainridge $6m.