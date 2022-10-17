Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $94m in September

GGR was up 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $94m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in September. That’s a 6.8 per cent increase in GGR year-on-year and a 2 per cent increase from August 2022’s total of $92m.

Encore reported a GGR of $61.5m, MGM Springfield $20.5m and Plainridge Park $12.1m.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $26.5m in tax revenue in August. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $15.3m, MGM Springfield $5.1m and Plainridge $5.9m.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.208bn in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

Sports betting in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved the launch of in-person sports betting in late January, with online betting to follow in early March. The vote went 4-0 vote with one abstention.

The dates mean that in-person sports wagering would begin in Massachusetts ahead of the Super Bowl and mobile sports betting in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. However, the commission has reserved the right to push back the timeline.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has revealed that 42 companies completed a Notice of Intent form showing their interest to apply for a sports betting licence in the state. Those that responded include MGM Resorts, Bally’s, 888, Caesars, Rush Street FanDuel, and DraftKings.

The applicants cover the casinos MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor, as well as Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park.

Sports betting became legal in Massachusetts after governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law in August.