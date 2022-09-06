More than 40 companies to apply for Massachusetts sports betting licences

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has said that 42 companies have submitted a Notice of Intent to apply for a sports wagering licence.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has revealed that 42 companies have completed a Notice of Intent form showing their interest to apply for a sports betting licence in the state. Those that responded include MGM Resorts, Bally’s, 888, Caesars, Rush Street FanDuel, and DraftKings.

The applicants cover the casinos MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor, as well as Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park.

Massachusetts’ sports betting legislation covers licences in three categories. Category one licences will be awarded to the three casino and slot hall operators, allowing them to offer in-person betting and digital betting through two individually-branded mobile applications or skins.

Category two licences will allow live horse racing tracks and simulcasting facilities to offer in-person betting and digital gaming through one skin. Category three allows for up to seven licenses to be granted to companies that offer sports betting through a mobile application or digital platform.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law after the state legislature passed the bill in August in the final hours of this year’s legislative session. That required weeks of negotiations between the House and Senate. Massachusetts is the 36th state in the US to legalise sports betting.

Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $98.7m in July

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $98.7m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in July. That’s a rise of 6.1 per cent from June 2022’s total of $93m. Encore reported GGR of $64.7m, MGM Springfield $21.5m and Plainridge Park $12.5m.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.6m in tax revenue in July. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $16.2m, MGM Springfield $6.1m and Plainridge $5.4m. Approximately $1.12bn in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.