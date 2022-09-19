Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $92m in August

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $92m in revenue for the state’s three casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $92m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in August. That’s a slight 0.4 per cent drop in GGR year-on-year and a 6.7 per cent from July 2022’s total of $98.7m.

Encore reported a GGR of $58m, MGM Springfield $21.9m and Plainridge Park $11.9m.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $25.8m in tax revenue in August. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $14.5m, MGM Springfield $5.4m and Plainridge $5.8m. Approximately $1.18bn in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category “1” resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

Sports betting in Massachusetts

Sports betting is legal in Massachusetts after Governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law. The state legislature passed the bill last month in the final hours of this year’s legislative session, ending weeks of negotiations between the House and Senate. Massachusetts is the 36th state in the US to legalise sports betting.

