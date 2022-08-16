Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $98.7m in July

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $98.7m in revenue for the state’s three casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $98.7m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in July. That’s a rise of 6.1 per cent from June 2022’s total of $93m. Encore reported GGR of $64.7m, MGM Springfield $21.5m and Plainridge Park $12.5m.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.6m in tax revenue in July. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $16.2m, MGM Springfield $6.1m and Plainridge $5.4m. Approximately $1.12bn in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.

Plainridge only offers slot machines; the other two casinos have both slots and table games. Plainridge, as a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed at 25 per cent of GGR. The funds are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute. The Gaming Commission has encouraged Encore and MGM to reopen poker tables saying gamblers wanted more access to the game.

Sports betting in Massachusetts

Sports betting is legal in Massachusetts after governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law. The state legislature passed the bill last week in the final hours of this year’s legislative session, ending weeks of negotiations between the House and Senate. Massachusetts is the 36th state in the US to legalise sports betting.