Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $136.6m in August

Casino and betting revenue in the state rose 13.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $136.6 in taxable gaming revenue for August,up from $120.6m a year ago. Revenue fell 2.9 per cent month-on-month from July ($140.7m).

In the sports betting segment, the handle across retail and online was $447.3m, up 42 per cent year-on-year and 8.6 per cent from July. Revenue was $33.3m, up 46.7 per cent from $22.7m in August 2023. Sports betting tax was up 46.3 per cent to $6.6m.

DraftKings online sportsbook took the top spot, collecting $16.2m in revenue, more than the second and third-place operators combined. FanDuel took $10.7m in revenue and BetMGM $2.3m.

In the land-based casino sector, table and slots gross gaming revenue was up 5.5 per cent year-on-year to $103.3m. Casino tax climbed 6.3 per cent to $29.3m.

Massachusetts’ largest casino, Encore Boston Harbor, collected $64.9m in GGR for the highest month-on-month rise of 5.6 per cent. MGM Springfield followed with $23.7m, a 0.4 per cent increase from July, while Plainridge Park Casino reported a 2 per cent increase and $14.7m in GGR.

All three casinos also reported revenue growth compared with the same month last year. Plainridge Park saw the largest year-over-year increase of 12.4 per cent, while MGM Springfield saw a mere 0.6 per cent rise. Encore Boston Harbor’s GGR was up 5.9 per cent year-on-year.