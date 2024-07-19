Massachusetts Gaming Commission provides update on Community Mitigation Fund grants

It has awarded over $18m in Community Mitigation Fund grants.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has announced that over $18m in Community Mitigation Fund grants has been awarded to municipalities and other eligible entities. Everett, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Malden and Medford are some of the regions that have been awarded grants.

Since its inception in 2015, the Community Mitigation Fund has awarded $56.7m in grants. The fund assists host and surrounding communities, along with other qualified applicants, in offsetting costs related to casino construction and operation and supports education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues, public safety and emergency services.

MGC interim chair Jordan Maynard said: “The Community Mitigation Fund is an important and impactful program aimed at maximizing the benefits of legalized gambling while mitigating any unintended impacts associated with the operation of the Commonwealth’s casinos. This program is a direct investment in our communities, prioritizing projects that enhance local infrastructure, public safety, and harm reduction. The 2024 grant recipients represent innovative and tangible initiatives, which upon implementation will have a positive impact on communities and residents across the state.”

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $136.5m in June

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $136.5m in taxable gaming revenue for June, down 11 per cent compared to May’s total revenue of $155m. Casino wagering generated $96m in June and sports betting $40.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $60.3m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $21.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.8m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.792bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.