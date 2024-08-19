Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $140.6m in July

Casino wagering generated $99.4m.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $140.6m in taxable gaming revenue for July, up 3 per cent compared to June’s revenue of $136.5m. Casino wagering generated $99.4m and sports betting $41.2m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $61.5m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $23.6m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.820bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The MGC reported that $411.8m was wagered on sports, up from $294.9m in July 2023 but down against June ($509.3m). Some $405.2m was bet online and $6.6m at casinos. The Commonwealth has collected $166.6m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

See also: Massachusetts authorises online lottery sales

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR. Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile sportsbook. They are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet were licensed in the Commonwealth from February 2023 to early 2024 but did not renew their licences following the one-year temporary licence period.