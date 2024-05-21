Massachusetts Gaming Commission hosts conference on responsible gaming 

Experts from healthcare, academia, industry, and government areas participated.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health have hosted a conference on responsible gaming and research. Experts from healthcare, academia, industry, and government areas participated.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission interim chair Jordan Maynard said: “Sports wagering and gambling are here as are the benefits those industries bring such as entertainment, jobs and revenue, but addiction is real and the harms to those suffering and their loved ones is devastating. This group of stakeholders – regulators, industry, healthcare professionals, and academics – coming together is how we can address the issues impacting our residents. By committing to what works, and putting funding behind research and programs that have a real impact, we can help those in need and continue pushing the national conversation forward.”

The Commission’s director of research and responsible gaming Mark Vander Linden added: “The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is committed to researching the impacts gambling has on the state and region to inform policy making. Our goal is to make this research available to stakeholders and policy makers across the country so we can learn together and help provide the most impactful services and programs for those who choose to gamble and their loved ones.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission launched requests for research proposals for research on the potential impacts of igaming and the use of artificial intelligence in the gaming industry.