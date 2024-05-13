Massachusetts Gaming Commission postpones a TGL betting vote

The regulator has yet to establish regulations for esports.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has postponed a vote regarding sports betting for the TGL. The delay is to allow an examination of the legal implications of differentiating between sports wagering and esports wagering.

BetMGM made the request to allow wagering on the TGL, set to commence next January. Massachusetts is one of 11 states where requests have been made. However, the regulator has yet to establish regulations for esports.

