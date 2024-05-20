Massachusetts Gaming Commission launches requests for research proposals

One project will explore the use of AI in gambling.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is seeking bids for research on the potential impacts of igaming and the use of artificial intelligence in the gaming industry in two requests for proposals (RFPs).

One RFP seeks a study on the impact of igaming on public health, focusing on comparisons with other forms of gaming and the impact on under 25s. The other RFP seeks to examine the current and future uses of artificial intelligence (AI) in the gaming industry, particularly in marketing, player acquisition and responsible gaming.

See also: Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $146.6m in April