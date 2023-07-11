Massachusetts Gaming Commission appoints interim executive director

Todd Grossman will fill the role until a permanent executive director is found.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has announced that MGC general counsel Todd Grossman will assume as interim executive director until a permanent executive director is found. He will remain general counsel.

Last month, the MGC revealed that executive director Karen Wells will depart the agency on July 14 after ten years with the commission. Wells joined the MGC in 2013 as director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) and twice served as interim executive director prior to assuming the position permanently in September 2020. Prior to her time at the MGC, Wells served in leadership roles with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and the Middlesex District Attorney.

Grossman will assume the interim role at the close of business on Friday, July 14. He was recommended for the position alongside Alex Lightbaum, the director of racing and chief veterinarian for the MGC. They were both interviewed by the full commission on Monday morning. After a short deliberation, the MGC chose Grossman.

Commissioner Nakisha Skinner said: “Both of the candidates who appeared today seemed to be equipped to take on all that this interim job entails. I don’t like having to choose between the two of them.

“My decision is going to be strictly based on logic, and for me, structurally, the responsibilities and nature of the role of general counsel lends itself to a more natural progression to interim executive director. For that reason, Todd is the choice that better serves the interests of this agency.”

Lightbown will oversee the racing side of the commission while Grossman will focus on administrative and legal affairs as the state continues to finalise its sports betting regulations. Grossman has been with the MGC since 2012. Prior to that, he served as a commissioner on the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission and also worked in the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

