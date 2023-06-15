Massachusetts Gaming Commission seeks new executive director

Karen Wells is stepping down after 10 years with the MGC.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein has announced that executive director Karen Wells will depart the agency on July 14, 2023. The MGC will announce a process for selecting a new executive director.

Judd-Stein said: “On behalf of my fellow commissioners I want to thank Karen for her contributions to the MGC over her ten years of service and for the leadership she has provided as executive director.

“Karen is the model of a leader, and her influence can be seen in everything the MGC does. The MGC’s effectiveness as a regulator is a direct reflection of Karen’s efforts and her ability to build, motivate and direct the MGC team. Her strategic abilities and steady presence enabled the MGC to stand up a sports wagering industry committed to consumer protections in a timely fashion. We wish her the very best in the future.”

Wells joined the MGC in 2013 as director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), and twice served as interim executive director prior to assuming the position permanently in September 2020.

Prior to her time at the MGC, Wells served in leadership roles with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and the Middlesex District Attorney.

Wells said about her departure: “I’ve worked across the agency since its formation with commissioners and staff who are dedicated public servants, committed to making sure the regulation of the gaming industry in Massachusetts focuses on ensuring the public confidence in the integrity of our operations. Together this team created the infrastructure for a new state agency, opened three casinos, weathered a pandemic, and launched the new legal sports wagering industry.

“Today the agency’s core responsibilities are operating smoothly, and I have every confidence our team will continue the great work we have done together over the years. I will be forever thankful for the support I received from my colleagues, commissioners, and our licensees.”

See also: MGC reports Massachusetts casino and sports wagering revenue for April