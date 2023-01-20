Massachusetts casino revenue reaches $103m in December

GGR was up 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $103m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in December. That’s a 7.3 per cent increase year-on-year and also up 10 per cent from November 2022’s total of $93m.

Encore reported a record high GGR of $68.4m, MGM Springfield $22.4m and Plainridge Park $12.3m. Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $28.7m in tax revenue in December. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $17.1m, MGM Springfield $5.6m and Plainridge $6m.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR. The funds are allocated to several specific state initiatives as determined by the gaming statute.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.29bn in taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino on January 31 and online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

