Maryland sports betting handle reaches $536.7m in March

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $536.7m in March, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 39 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 and 21.3 per cent compared to February this year. Some $522.1m was spent online and $14.6m at retail sportsbooks.

The state reported $45.1m in gross operator sports betting revenue, down 5.1 per cent year-on year. Tax reached $4.9m.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $178.1m in gaming revenue in March, up 0.9 per cent compared to March 2023 and 11 per cent compared to February 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $75m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $64.7m. Horseshoe Casino generated $17.3m, Hollywood Casino $8.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.5m and Rocky Gap Casino $5m.