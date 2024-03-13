Maryland sports betting handle reaches $442.6m in February

The figure was up 30 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $442.6m in February, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 30.4 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, but 18.8 per cent behind the $545m bet in January this year. Some $428.2m was spent online and $13.4m at retail sportsbooks.

The taxable win totalled $28.1m, 51.2 per cent ahead of February 2023 but 48.9 per cent short of January’s $55m. Of this amount, $942,233 was attributed to retail sports betting and $27.1m to mobile sports betting. Sportsbooks paid $4.1m in contributions to the state, a 50.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $159.2m in gaming revenue in February, up 1.4 per cent compared to February 2023. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $66.8m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $59.3m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.9m, Hollywood Casino $7.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.3m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.3m. MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino Perryville, saw their revenues increase compared to February 2023, while the other three venues reported a decline.