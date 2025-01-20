Iowa casinos and sportsbooks see revenue decrease in December

Casino revenue dropped 8.5 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Iowa casino revenue totalled $142.3m in December, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That’s a decrease of 8.5 per cent year-over-year and an increase of 1.6 per cent compared to the previous month.

Of the total, $128.7m came from slot machines and $13.9m from table games. The commission reported over 1.36m admissions, and tax revenue was $27.4m.

The top five Iowa casinos for slots and table games revenue were Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, with $20.4m; Ameristar II $5m; Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs $14.9m; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort $10.4m and Rhythm City Casino $9.6m.

Iowa sportsbooks processed $293.1m in bets, an increase of 2.3 per cent year-on-year. This generated $13.3m in revenue, down 55 per cent month-on-month and 49 per cent year-on-year.

Iowa lawmakers are to review a moratorium on new casinos in the state that would stop the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from considering a casino licence application in Cedar Rapids and block new casino developments until 2029. The state’s existing casinos support a moratorium.



