Maryland legislative session ends with no move on online casino

US.- Lawmakers concluded the legislative session in Maryland on Monday without addressing an initiative to legalise online casino gaming. HB 1339, which would have allowed digital slots and table games only got as far as the Budget and Taxation Committee, which met multiple times on Monday but did not include the bill on the agenda.

Last month, the Maryland House passed the proposed online casino legislation by a vote of 92-43. Voters would have had to approve the proposal on the 2024 ballot.

