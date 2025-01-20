Vermont sports betting handle hits new record in December

Bettors in Vermont spent $198m in the first 12 months of regulated sports betting.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle reached $24.4m in December, according to the state’s Department for Liquor and Lottery. That’s a rise of 32 per cent compared to November ($18.4m). Revenue was $1.6m, a decrease from $2.05m in November

Bettors in Vermont have spent $198m since the market launched in January 2024, while winnings reached $17m. The top five sports were basketball, football, baseball, tennis and soccer. The average bet was $22.83 and 8.7 million bets were placed, 22 per cent by out-of-staters and 78 per cent by people living in Vermont. Tax revenue reached $6.3m, just below the state’s projection of $7m.

The Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) launched its responsible gaming website for sports bettors six months after sports wagering launched in the state in January. The site, VTGamblingHelp.org, offers safer gambling materials to those seeking to promote responsible gambling.