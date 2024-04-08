Maryland casinos generate $178.1m in gaming revenue in March

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

Revenue was up by 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $178.1m in gaming revenue in March, up 0.9 per cent compared to March 2023 and 11 per cent compared to February 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $75m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $64.7m. Horseshoe Casino generated $17.3m, Hollywood Casino $8.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.5m and Rocky Gap Casino $5m.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino Perryville, saw their revenues increase compared to March 2023, while the other three venues saw a decline. Contributions to the state totalled $76.4m, an increase of $1.9m (2.6 per cent) compared to March 2023.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in March 2024 were $55.1m, an increase of $993,087 (1.8 per cent) compared to March 2023.

