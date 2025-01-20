MGM Grand Hotel & Casino announces more details of $300m renovation

MGM is remodelling 4,212 hotel rooms and suites in its main tower.

US.- MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has revealed more details of its $300m renovation of the 4,212 hotel rooms and suites in its main tower. The company plans to complete the transformation in December 2025, with the first phase of rooms to be available for reservation from March 1.

MGM Grand will add 111 suites to its main tower for a total of 753, ranging in size from 675 to 2,572 square feet. MGM says architecture firm Gensler, in partnership with MGM Resorts Design & Development, drew inspiration from the disco era.

The renovations include new bathroom designs with integrated closets, wall-mounted TVs, and minibar units with separate guest-use refrigerators. Each room and corridor will feature original artwork.

The first phase of the remodelled rooms will be available for reservation in March. Photo: MGM Resorts.

Other developments include the opening of Netflix Bites, featuring cuisine inspired by hit Netflix shows, and the summer launch of Palm Tree Beach Club.

Mike Neubecker, president and COO of MGM Grand, said: “MGM Grand has long been recognized as the center of entertainment and excitement in Las Vegas and these newly remodeled rooms, coupled with new attractions on the horizon, demonstrate our commitment to evolving the guest experience for both leisure and business travelers. These new rooms are a significant milestone in the property’s evolution as MGM Grand positions itself for the exciting developments set for the south end of The Strip.”