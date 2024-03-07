Maryland casinos generate $159.2m in gaming revenue in February

Revenue was up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $159.2m in gaming revenue in February, up 1.4 per cent compared to February 2023. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $66.8m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $59.3m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.9m, Hollywood Casino $7.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.3m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.3m. MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino Perryville, saw their revenues increase compared to February 2023, while the other three venues reported a decline. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

According to the report, contributions to the state from casino gaming totalled $67.7m, up by 1.3 per cent from the same month last year. These contributions support various sectors, including the Education Trust Fund, community development, the Maryland horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses. The Education Trust Fund received $48.9m during the month, up by 0.5 per cent compared to last year.