Hard Rock Bet signs deal with World Jai Alai League in Florida

The company has partnered with the league as the 2025 Battle Court Winter season starts.

US.- Hard Rock Bet has signed a deal with the World Jai Alai League (WJAL) in Florida as the 2025 Battle Court Winter season starts. Through Hard Rock Bet, WJAL fans can access betting options and watch each match live.

Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook. Jai-Alai is among the over 20 sports available on the mobile app. In-person wagering is also available at Hard Rock Sportsbook locations at the Seminole Tribe’s casinos.

Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet’s managing director of corporate strategy, said: “We’re excited to Roll with World Jai Alai League and the ‘world’s fastest ball sport’ on Hard Rock Bet. Jai Alai is part of the fabric of Florida sports culture and as Florida’s sportsbook, we’re thrilled to be able to bring fans from throughout the state closer to the action on our top-rated platform.”

See also: Hard Rock Bet becomes Miami Heat’s official sportsbook

Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League, added: “The start of a new season is always exhilarating and the addition of wagering on Hard Rock Bet only adds to the sentiment that Winter 2025 will be our best season yet. We’re excited to bring fans unparalleled action and engagement, both on and off the court.”

In October, Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders announced an agreement with pari-mutuel companies to end litigation over a 2021 deal that gave the tribe statewide control over online sports betting. The agreement was reached with West Flagler Associates and its owner Isadore Havenick, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp and Southwest Florida Enterprises.