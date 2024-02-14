Maryland sports betting handle reaches $545m in January

January’s figure was up 23 per cent compared year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $545m in January, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 23 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. Some $527.7m was spent online and $17.2m at retail sportsbooks.

The taxable win totalled $55m, a 290 per cent increase from January 2023. Of this amount, $1.6m was attributed to retail sports betting and $53.9m from mobile sports betting. Sportsbooks paid $8.2m in contributions to the state, a 290 per cent increase.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $153.2m in gaming revenue in January, down 8.3 per cent compared to January 2023. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $66m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $56.7m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.5m, Hollywood Casino $6.5m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.1m and Rocky Gap Casino $3.2m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.