Maryland casinos see revenue rise in May

US.- Maryland’s casinos registered $178.8m in gaming revenue in May, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to May 2021. It’s the second-highest monthly gaming revenue total since July 2021, when the casinos generated $180m. In April, the casinos registered $170.7m in gaming revenue.

More than $73.4m of revenue in May, roughly 40 per cent, was contributed to the state. According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, the state’s six casinos generated over $53.4m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), $137,334 more than the ETF contributions for the same month last year.

Leading the way for casino revenue was MGM National Harbor, which generated $75.9m, up 11.1 per cent year-on-year. Live! Casino & Hotel recorded $62.7m, up 2.2 per cent compared to May 2021. Horseshoe Casino generated $17.6m, a 9.4 per cent year-over-year decline. Hollywood Casino recorded $8.2m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.5m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.6m.

Maryland casinos take first Preakness Stakes bets

Maryland’s casinos took wagers on the Preakness Stakes horse race for the first time in May. It was the first time the state’s five casinos could take wagers on the event after Maryland legalised sports betting in December.

Horseshoe Casino VP of marketing, Tom Yorke, said: “It just gives something else that our customers wanted. They’ve been asking for sports gambling for a long time, and they’re having a lot of fun with it.”

