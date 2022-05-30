Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Live! Casino Maryland prepares to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Live! Casino Maryland opened in June 2012.
05/30/22

Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland is to hold a 10-year anniversary celebration throughout June.

US.- Live! Casino Maryland is to celebrate its 10-year anniversary next month with events, giveaways, and rewards throughout. The venue opened on June 6, 2012 and has generated $2.6bn in tax revenue in its 10 years.

Through June, it will host a daily $10,000 giveaway and machine draws with over 300 winners sharing $300,000 in prizes. A public event will be held on June 12 and a press event and team celebration on June 13. Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform on June 18 and 19 at the casino’s 4,800-seat performance venue, the Hall

Maryland casinos in April

Maryland’s casinos registered $170.7m in gaming revenue for April, making it the state casino’s fourth-best month ever, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. Revenue from slots and table games increased by $8.6m or 5.3 per cent compared to April 2021 and surpassed the March 2022 figure of $170.6m.

The state’s six casinos generated $52.2m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), up $1.4m compared to the same period last year. Live! Casino & Hotel registered $58.8m in revenue.

Live! Casino Maryland The cordish companies

