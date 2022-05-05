Maryland casinos generate $170.7m in gaming revenue in April

Revenue from slots and table games increased 5.3 per cent compared to April 2021.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has reported that the states’ casinos had their fourth-best month ever.

US.- Maryland’s casinos have registered $170.7m in gaming revenue for April, making it the state casino’s fourth-best month ever, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. Revenue from slots and table games increased by $8.6m or 5.3 per cent compared to April 2021 and surpassed the March 2022 figure of $170.6m.

The state’s six casinos generated $52.2m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), up $1.4m compared to the same period last year.

MGM National Harbor recorded $70.5m, followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, which registered $58.8m in revenues, and Horseshoe Casino generated $18.9m. Hollywood Casino recorded $8.4m, Ocean Downs Casino generated $8.2m, and Rocky Gap Casino, $5.7m.

In April 2021, MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe casino were operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The other four casinos had lifted the capacity limitations, though some game seats were blocked for social distancing.

RSI secures market access in Ohio, Maryland and Missouri

In February, Rush Street Interactive announced that it had secured market access opportunities in Ohio, Maryland, and Missouri, through a deal with Penn National Gaming. It offers its BetRivers platform for up to 20 years subject to license availability, state law, and regulatory approvals.

Richard Schwartz, president of RSI, said: “We are pleased to gain potential market access to three new states as we continue the execution of our strategy to gain access and bring our best-in-class online gaming offerings to key markets across the United States.

