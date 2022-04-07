Maryland casinos generate $170.6m in gaming revenue in March

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has reported that Maryland’s casinos had their fourth-best month on record in March.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $170.6m in gaming revenue in March, which is the fourth-best single-month figure on record. Revenue was up $966,000 from March 2021, when a 50 per cent Covid capacity restriction was still in place at the state’s six casinos (the restriction was lifted for four casinos on March 12, 2021).

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission reported that the state’s casinos generated over $52.3m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $700,000 more than the ETF contributions in the same period last year.

See also: Maryland casinos generate $163m in gaming revenue in February

MGM National Harbor led the ranking, generating $67.7m, followed by Live! Casino & Hotel with $62m. Coming third was Horseshoe Casino with $18.8m. Hollywood Casino reported $8.4m in revenue, Ocean Downs Casino $7.7m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.6m.

Of the total revenue combined, more than $71.9m (40 per cent) went to the state’s coffers.

See also: Maryland sports betting handle reaches $16.5m during first month of operations