Market leadership and expert recognition: 1xBet shares its achievements in 2023

Over the past year, the company has made significant progress in promoting its betting platform and attracted many new players.

The company ends the year on a positive note and with full confidence that further successes will not take long.

Press release.- For the global bookmaker 1xBet, 2023 was a fruitful year for bonuses and awards. A professional approach to work, innovative solutions and product quality were highly appreciated by clients, partners and gambling industry experts.

1xBet opened the score of its awards on February 6, 2023, winning the Innovator of the Year category according to the International Gaming Awards (IGA). Thus, industry experts confirmed that the company is on the right track, setting industry trends and bringing innovative betting products.

The following awards were not long in coming. At the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023, which occurred in the summer in Sao Paulo, 1xBet was recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year in Latin America. The value of this award cannot be overstated. The sports betting market in this huge region is at its hottest, and competition among bookmakers has never been higher. Under these conditions, the company managed to maintain its audience and attract new customers thanks to a reliable reputation, profitable bonuses for new players and active interaction with local sports brands and celebrity ambassadors.

The bookmaker is a partner of several tournaments and clubs in Brazil, Peru and other countries, actively supported the Copa Libertadores, and the legendary MMA fighter Jose Aldo and Olympic football champion Paulinho have the status of 1xBet ambassadors. Thanks to this, the brand is well known not only in the professional community but also among ordinary sports fans in Latin America.

Understanding the market laws and correct positioning allows 1xBet to succeed in any region of its presence. That is why the company became Sportsbook Operator of the Year, according to the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS Gaming Awards 2023, which traditionally rewards the best betting companies in Southern and Eastern Europe.

As part of the same ceremony, which took place in early September in Limassol, Cyprus, the 1xBet brand was also awarded the prestigious Affiliate Program of the Year award. A jury of 128 experts praised the company’s success in affiliate marketing, which provides endless opportunities for both parties. The key advantages of the 1xBet affiliate program are a profitable commission of up to 40 per cent for referred players, high conversion, real-time statistics, high-quality promo materials and the ability for partners to interact with personal 1xBet managers.

The last award of 1xBet in 2023 was the title of Best Sportsbook Operator 2023, according to the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023. The award was presented in Malta on November 14, 2023 as part of the SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 gambling exhibition.

See also: 1xBet claims victory in 13 categories at International Gaming Awards 2024

The success was the 1xBet work’s high standards recognition in Europe. Over the past year, the company has made significant progress in promoting its betting platform and attracted many new players. The brand offers a modern, high-quality product, safe play and a unique bonus system that attracts both experienced players and beginners. The company’s high authority in sports betting is confirmed by cooperation with the most famous sports brands in Europe and the world – FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, La Liga, Serie A and many others.

The global company 1xBet ends the year on a positive note and with full confidence that further successes will not take long. In business, as in sports, it is important not only to reach the top but also to gain a foothold there, confirming your high class and seriousness of intentions.