1xBet claims victory in 13 categories at International Gaming Awards 2024

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet continues to collect nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in the iGaming industry. This time, the brand has reached the International Gaming Awards 2024 finals and will compete for victory in thirteen categories:

Affiliate Company of the Year

Best Customer Service Company of the Year (Operator)

Casino Operator of the Year

Crypto Company of the Year

eSports Innovator of the Year

Innovator of the Year Award (Operator)

Live Casino of the Year

Mobile Operator of the Year

Mobile Sports Product of the Year

Online Casino Operator of the Year

Online Gaming Operator of the Year

Sports Betting Operator of the Year

Unique Gaming Company of the Year

“The International Gaming Awards is one of the most significant awards in the field of gambling, and such a large number of nominations can be considered the highest assessment of 1xBet’s work in the past year. It’s delightful that the jury appreciated our work – after all, recognition and awards impress not only clients but also potential partners,” noted representatives of 1xBet.

The authoritative jury is going to determine the winners. The results will be announced on February 5, and the awards ceremony will occur at The Savoy Hotel in London.