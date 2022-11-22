Maria Mashchenko appointed to sports general manager at BETER

Maria’s new role is reflective of the company’s strategy to strengthen each product vertical.

Press release.- Industry-leading provider of next-gen betting content and gaming solutions BETER, has promoted Maria Mashchenko to the role of General Manager of the BETER Sports business unit.

For the last 2 years, Maria has held the role of COO and has been responsible for the company’s development of in-house, outsourced and franchised sports and esports tournaments, taking them to a whole new level through various collaborations with prominent sports and esports organisations.

This in turn expanded the number of available disciplines and undoubtedly sparked the interest and propelled the growth of this vertical within the iGaming community.

Maria’s new role is reflective of the company’s strategy to strengthen each product vertical by building dedicated teams of people who are passionate about sports and esports.

As it stands today, the BETER Sports vertical currently includes the table tennis discipline. Table tennis matches of the Setka Cup tournaments are one of the most popular events, chalking up more than 13M views per month around the world.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER commented on Maria’s appointment: “Since joining the company, Maria has been instrumental in upgrading our sports and esports tournament offering – providing operators with the most comprehensive access to some of the best sports tournaments in the world.

“As such, we are now recognised as being a leader in providing fast-paced events within the betting industry and with Maria’s new role as Sports General Manager, this offering will only continue to evolve.”

Maria Mashchenko, sports general manager at BETER said: “ BETER Sports is a product that has grown in strength. When the company first launched in 2018, it only offered 1 table tennis table back in Kyiv and today, we offer 13 different sports arenas across 4 different countries, which is something I’m extremely proud to have been involved in.

“I believe that this is just the start for BETER Sports and together with our sports team we’ll be able to offer even more industry-leading content that I’m so excited to be a part of.”