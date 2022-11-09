BETER became an official odds provider of Bayes Esports marketplace BODEX

BETER will become the official odds provider of BODEX.

Press release.- The leading provider of betting content and gaming solutions BETER has today announced that it will become the official odds provider of BODEX – the recently launched Bayes Esports platform.

BODEX is a “first-of-its-kind” marketplace that integrates odds from both general and specialized traders on a single platform, giving operators access to betting odds from multiple sources through one simple integration.

The offered odds are also standardized based on their data format, market definitions, and API, making them significantly easier to integrate for betting operators.

BETER was chosen as a preferred supplier of the most comprehensive trading services to Bayes Esports and their customers, offering the most reliable, high-quality esports odds in the industry.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “Esports is one of our flagship products and our continued partnership with Bayes is a significant part of our strategic development which is to provide bettors with the best betting experience possible, creating a credible and trusted industry.”

“We believe in the vision of BODEX. It will help to increase coverage of esports tournaments and will allow to develop market innovations for the next generation of customers”

Evgeniy Bekker, esports general manager at BETER, added: “Esports has the potential to become one of the most lucrative verticals for betting operators, which is why it’s vital that they have access to the most reliable and trusted betting data and odds provision partners.

“As more operators look to enter the esports arena, who they choose to partner with will hugely impact their engagement and retention success, which is why we are thrilled to be chosen by Bayes Esports to supply esports odds to BODEX.”

Martin Dachselt, CEO and managing director of Bayes Esports said: “Over the last two years, BETER has developed a world-class esports product, which is why we are happy to not only supply our official data to BETER but also be supplied by BETER.

“BODEX is revolutionary for the sports and by forging strategic partnerships with companies such as BETER, we have created a very compelling solution for operators that will see the esports betting market reach its full potential.”