BETER announces a new partnership with WeAreCasino

BETER Live continues to expand and now announces a new partnership with WeAreCasino, a young and dynamic content aggregator.

Press release.- BETER Live, the live casino division of content and data provider BETER, has partnered up with WeAreCasino, a young and dynamic content aggregator. WeAreCasino already works with a number of formidable partners, and now BETER Live will be the latest to add its state-of-the-art products to the mix.

Every product from BETER Live is designed to maximize the enjoyment its partners and their customers get out of the games, and to provide users with a whole new level of gaming fun.

For the ultimate immersive experience, BETER Live’s games are played in their stylish studios, including the iconic Main Studio and unique Asian Studio.

WeAreCasino players can now get a taste of what BETER Live has to offer, including the brand-new release Gravity Blackjack. The game’s best feature is its multipliers, which are applied to side bets at random to multiply the player’s winnings and send the thrill factor through the roof.

Commenting on the new partnership, Yori Arami, chief revenue officer at BETER, said, “Today we are announcing our new partnership with cutting-edge content aggregator WeAreCasino.

“Our games are designed for a new generation of players who are always on the hunt for electrifying content, and that’s exactly what we see in WeAreCasino’s audience. I have no doubt that together, we will achieve even more amazing results.”

Rajendra Rowthu, head of commercial and sales at WeAreCasino added, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with live gaming experts BETER Live. Their flawless products and impressive range of electrifying games combine for a fresh and exciting approach to the live casino industry.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with BETER Live throughout the integration process and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership, with many years of successful joint enterprise, in the future!”