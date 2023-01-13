Mansion Group closes UK casino brands after 20 years

The Mansion Group has decided to close its Casino.com, SlotHeaven.com and MansionCasino.com subsidiaries in the UK.

UK.- Mansion Casino, Slots Heaven and Casino.com, the three casino brands operated by Gibraltar-based Mansion Group, ceased gameplay and no longer accept UK players from yesterday, January 12. Mansion directs any players who wish to withdraw their money to do so by 23:59 on 12 April 2023.

The operator is closing down its operations in the UK after more than 20 years with the move coming less than a year after shuttering MansionBet, its UK sportsbook, in March 2022 in order to focus solely on its casino brands.

According to the group, yesterday’s move will allow it to “focus efforts on improving online casino offerings in Spain, Ontario and other licensed markets.”

Mansion CMO Neil Gallacher said of the news: “Mansion’s focus in 2023 and beyond is to continue to double down on the most profitable markets where we currently operate, while always seeking to explore emerging markets.

“The UK was for many years our core market, and we look forward to sharing 20 years of wonderful customer experiences with all our non-UK clients for many years to come.”