Mandalay Bay Resort Las Vegas to host NBA Con event

The event will take place at Las Vegas venue from July 7 through July 9.

US.- The Mandalay Bay Resort, in Las Vegas, is preparing to host the NBA Con from July 7 to 9. The event will occur during the first few days of the NBA Summer League, which runs from July 7 to 17.

The three-day NBA event will bring together fashion, music, cuisine, art, and technology, highlighted by the game’s personalities. Appearances will include six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and 2023 NBA Draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Joey Graziano, head of event strategy and development at NBA said: “NBA Con is for every fan. It combines our players’ and fans’ passion for the game with their authentic off-court interests to create unique experiences that could only come to life through NBA fandom.”

Hervé Sedky, president & chief executive officer at Emerald, NBA partner, added: “At Emerald, our core mission is to unite audiences through the power of interactive moments, which is why we are excited to partner with the NBA to create the ultimate basketball fan experience: NBA Con. By seamlessly unifying the essence of the NBA’s lifestyle, culture, and community, we are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the game and its fans to extraordinary new heights, both on and off the court. Through NBA Con’s connected and immersive environments, we aim to deliver something truly never seen before.”

FanDuel uses deepfake tech in NBA ad campaign

FanDuel, the online gaming company and an official sports betting partner of the NBA, launched an ad campaign featuring deepfake-generated version of a young Charles Barkley as he looked in his 1990s NBA heyday. The ads will air during the conference finals.

FanDuel EVP of marketing Andrew Sneyd said: “We’re excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles. This campaign will not only cement FanDuel’s place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we’re reaching our target audience in unique ways.”