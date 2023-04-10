FanDuel uses deepfake tech in NBA ad campaign

The new campaign uses deepfake technology to show a young Charles Barkley.

US.- FanDuel, the online gaming company and an official sports betting partner of the NBA, has launched an ad campaign featuring deepfake-generated version of a young Charles Barkley as he looked in his 1990s NBA heyday. The ads will air during the conference finals.

FanDuel EVP of marketing Andrew Sneyd said: “We’re excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles. This campaign will not only cement FanDuel’s place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we’re reaching our target audience in unique ways.”

Fanduel recently expanded its partnership with Spotify through a multi-year agreement with the sports-themed programming The Ringer. The Ringer has started producing content for FanDuel TV, which debuted on April 3. It will license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV, both new shows and adapted existing shows.

Some of the shows that will be presented are Beyond the Arc with Kevin O’Connor, who will give his opinions on the NBA; Through The Ringer, hosted by Tate Frazier with sporting stories of the day; East Coast Bias, dedicated to sports betting; and, Fairway Rollin, with Joe House and Nathan Hubbard discussing on golf and golf gambling.