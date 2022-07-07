Manchester City courts controversy with 8XBet deal

8XBet has been named Manchester City’s official betting partner in Asia.

UK.- Premier League club Manchester City FC has reached an agreement with 8XBet for the brand to become its official betting partner in Asia. The deal will cover LED signage at the Etihad Stadium and a presence across digital assets and the club’s Cityzens platform.

But the deal is earning the club a lot of stick. Manchester City’s release states that 8XBet is licensed and regulated by the British Gambling Commission, but reports are suggesting that’s not the case. On twitter, critics have weighed in against the deal.

The investigative journalist Joey D’Urso tweeted: “Man City’s statement says this website “is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission” which is categorically false.”

Another tweet reads: “Sports gambling is prohibited in almost every Asian country. According to UN and ARF reports, over 60% of gambling there is illegal, and directly linked to criminal gangs. Yet PL clubs team up with operators they know nothing of.”

The fact that 8XBet’s website is offline showing only a message that reads “coming your way soon” has further fuelled suspicion. The timing of the deal was also rather unfortunate coming as Premier League clubs prepare to vote on a proposal to end front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship.

Although the proposed voluntary ban would still allow advertising such as the 8XBet deal, the timing of the announcement means it’s going to face added scrutiny.

Ryan Li, Founder of 8Xbet, said: “It is a huge honour to partner with Manchester City – we are delighted to have secured our first-ever football club partnership with one of the biggest teams in the world.

“As Premier League Champions in four of the last five years, City have a huge following in Asia, and we are excited to work together to bring exclusive content to fans in the region.”

8XBet has recently named former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham as a brand ambassador.